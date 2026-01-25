SGCCP Night Golf Tournament 2026 closing and prize distribution ceremony held
Tournament 2026 was held on Saturday at Shaheen Golf and Country Club Patenga, Chattogram. Air Vice Marshal Md Abdullah Al-Mamun, Air Officer Commanding, BAF Base Zahurul Haque and President, Shaheen Golf and Country Club Patenga graced the occasion as chief guest. He distributed the prizes amongst the winners.
Sifat Ahmed Chaudhuri, Vice Chairman of ABN Formulation and Trading Limited was present as special guest. Besides Navin Anwar, Managing Director of ABN Formulation and Trading Limited and high officials of Bangladesh Army, Navy, Air Force and civil dignitaries were also present along with the participants.
A total of 169 golfers including 26 women golfers participated in the tournament.
The winners were: Squadron Leader Md Fabe-Uz-Zaman winner), Lieutenant Commander Aminul Islam (best gross), Md Gias Uddin (runner up), Commander Jabedur Rahim (2nd runner up), Airen Sultana (ladies winner), (ladies best gross) Kamrun Nesa Ehsan, and Squadron Leader Sadman Joy (nearest to pin).