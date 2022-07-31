Bangladesh lose to India in table tennis quarterfinals

In the doubles match, India’s Harmeet Desai and Sathiyan Gnanasekaran defeated Bangladesh’s Rahhimliam Bawm and Ahmed Ridoy by 3-0 sets. The Indian pair won the games by 11-8, 11-6 and 11-2 points.
In the singles match, Sharath Kamal Achanta defeated Rifat Sabbir by 3-0 sets. Achanta won the games by 11-4, 11-7, and 11-2 points.
In the other singles match, Sathiyan Gnanasekaran defeated Mohutasin Ahmed by 3-0 sets. He won the game by 11-2, 11-3, and 11-5 points.
Meanwhile, in swimming, Bangladeshi swimmers Asif Reza and Sonia Khatun participated in their events and failed to qualify for the next round.
In the women’s 50m Butterfly, Sonia Khatun finished 42nd with a timing of 30.94 seconds.
In men’s 100m freestyle, Asif finished 50th with a timing of 54.24 seconds.
Bangladeshi athletes will take part in five more events on Monday.