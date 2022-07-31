Sports

Commonwealth Games

Bangladesh lose to India in table tennis quarterfinals

Prothom Alo English Desk
Dhaka
Bangladesh and India competing in the men's table tennis quarterfinal in Birmingham, England on Sunday.
Bangladesh and India competing in the men's table tennis quarterfinal in Birmingham, England on Sunday.UNB

Bangladesh men’s table tennis team lost the quarterfinal against India and have been eliminated from the 22nd Commonwealth Games in Birmingham on Sunday, reports news agency UNB.

Bangladesh defeated Fiji and Guyana in the group phase to reach the quarterfinal for the first time. But couldn’t continue their fairytale run against a strong Indian team.

In the doubles match, India’s Harmeet Desai and Sathiyan Gnanasekaran defeated Bangladesh’s Rahhimliam Bawm and Ahmed Ridoy by 3-0 sets. The Indian pair won the games by 11-8, 11-6 and 11-2 points.

In the singles match, Sharath Kamal Achanta defeated Rifat Sabbir by 3-0 sets. Achanta won the games by 11-4, 11-7, and 11-2 points.

In the other singles match, Sathiyan Gnanasekaran defeated Mohutasin Ahmed by 3-0 sets. He won the game by 11-2, 11-3, and 11-5 points.

Meanwhile, in swimming, Bangladeshi swimmers Asif Reza and Sonia Khatun participated in their events and failed to qualify for the next round.

In the women’s 50m Butterfly, Sonia Khatun finished 42nd with a timing of 30.94 seconds.

In men’s 100m freestyle, Asif finished 50th with a timing of 54.24 seconds.

Bangladeshi athletes will take part in five more events on Monday.

Read more from Sports
Post Comment