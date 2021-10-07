Raducanu to take her time in search for new coach

British star Emma Raducanu plans to take her time before hiring a new coach as she returns for her first tournament since winning the US Open at the BNP Paribas Open at Indian Wells.

The 18-year-old, who stunned the tennis world at the US Open after becoming the first qualifier to win a Grand Slam title, parted company with coach Andrew Richardson following her victory in New York.

Raducanu will be assisted by former professional Jeremy Bates at the ATP/WTA Indian Wells tournament in the California desert this week, but is still looking for a permanent coach.