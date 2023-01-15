Former US Open champion Stosur to retire after Australian Open

Veteran Sam Stosur said Sunday that the Australian Open would be her final tournament, ending a 23-year career in which she won a singles Grand Slam title and seven others in doubles.

The 38-year-old Australian's greatest moment came when she defeated Serena Williams to win the singles crown at the 2011 US Open, which she described as "the pinnacle" of her career.

This week will mark her 21st Australian Open.

"That was certainly a dream of mine to achieve that, and I did," she told reporters of her Flushing Meadows triumph. "That's a moment I'll never forget.