Alcaraz outlasts Zverev in epic to reach maiden Australian Open final

An ailing Carlos Alcaraz battled past Alexander Zverev on Friday in five epic sets to reach his first Australian Open final and move within a match of becoming the youngest man to complete a career Grand Slam.

The world number one outlasted the German third seed 6-4, 7-6 (7/5), 6-7 (3/7), 6-7 (4/7), 7-5 over a titanic 5hrs 27 mins in hot conditions and will play either Jannik Sinner or Novak Djokovic in Sunday's title match.

But he only narrowly avoided crashing out after a huge fright at 4-4 in the third set when he pulled up in pain with what appeared to be cramp.

He was allowed to have treatment at the changeover, leaving Zverev furious and angrily remonstrating with officials as medical timeouts are not permitted solely for muscle cramping.