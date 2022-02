Shooter Nafisa Tabassum won first medal for the country in the ISSF Shooting Grand Prix by securing bronze medal in the 10m air rifles women’s event held today in Jakarta, Indonesia.

Nafisa won the medal by reaching to the third stage of the competition. If she could get up in the fourth stage, she could have stayed in the gold fight. She became the second best in the first semis and took place in the medal fight and eventually she finished the third among the four competitors.