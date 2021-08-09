Syrian children hold 'Tent Olympics' of the displaced

Each wearing the colour of their camp, it was their turn to be the star athletes on a running track and soccer pitch etched in the red earth besides the tent settlement of Yaman near Idlib city.

Among the participants at the "Tent Olympics 2020", Walid Mohammed al-Hassan, 12, was delighted to have represented his camp in the long jump.

"We had such fun," he said, three fellow team mates huddled around him with their arms draped over his shoulders.