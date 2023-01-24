Ace Rybakina display crushes Ostapenko in quarter-final

Wimbledon champion Elena Rybakina showed she is in the mood for a second Slam title by crushing Jelena Ostapenko 6-2, 6-4 at the Australian Open on Tuesday, sealing the quarter-final with a brilliant display of power serving.

The 22nd seed raced past the former French Open champion, seeded 17, in 1hr 19min on Rod Laver Arena and will face either American Jessica Pegula or Belarusian Victoria Azarenka for a place in the final.

"I am super happy to be in the semi-finals. It was an amazing atmosphere," said the Kazakh star.

"Of course, I was nervous, especially in the last game, to be honest. Not as nervous as before the match. I am super happy that I managed with my emotions and I played very well today," the 23-year-old added.