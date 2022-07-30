Bangladesh table tennis team makes history at Commonwealth Games

Ramhimlian Bawm and Mohutasin Ahmed defeated the duo of Jonathan Van Lange and Christopher Franklin in the team event by 3-2 sets.
Rifat Sabbir then lost in the single’s event to Shemar Britton by 3-2 sets.
Mohutasin then defeated Jonathon by 3-1 to give Bangladesh the advantage. But Guyana fought back as Britton beat Ramhim by 3-2.
The pressure was then on Sabbir, who was up against Franklin in a single’s bout. Mohutasin didn’t disappoint as he won by 3-2 to take Bangladesh to the final eight.
Bangladesh is set to take part in its final group stage match against England at 5:00pm Bangladesh Standard Time.
The president of the Bangladesh Olympic Association and the army chief General SM Shafiuddin Ahmed was present at the venue and announced a prize of Tk 50 thousand each for every member of the men’s team.
The Bangladeshi paddlers couldn’t train properly heading into the competition due to the ongoing renovation work at the Shaheed Suhrawardy Indoor Stadium. They practiced at the verandah of the National Sports Council or at some other indoor venue.