Teen Fernandez stuns Osaka to reach last 16 at US Open

Two-time champion Naomi Osaka's US Open title defence ended in tears on Friday, as she suffered a stunning defeat in the third round to Canadian Leylah Fernandez 5-7 7-6(2) 6-4, and told reporters she planned to take a break from the sport.

"I feel like I'm kind of at this point where I'm trying to figure out what I want to do. Honestly I don't know when I'm going to play my next tennis match," she said, breaking down in tears at a post-match press conference and pulling the brim of her visor over her eyes.

"I think I'm going to take a break from playing for a while."