Chief Adviser to accord reception to SAFF winning women's footballers
Chief Adviser Professor Muhammad Yunus will accord a reception to SAFF Championship winning Bangladesh women's football team on Saturday.
The reception will take place at the State Guest House Jamuna here, the chief adviser's press wing said today.
The SAFF winning Bangladesh eve football team returned home today (Thursday) afternoon after winning the 2024 edition of the SAFF Women's Championship.
The team, led by Sabina Khatun, landed at Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport at around 2.15pm.
The girls reached the Bangladesh Football Federation headquarters on a well-equipped open-top bus.
Sports Adviser Asif Mahmud Shojib Bhuyain welcomed the girls at the BFF Bhaban in the afternoon. He handed over a cheque of Tk 10 million to the team for winning the SAFF Women's Championship.
Bangladesh retained the SAFF title after beating host Nepal by 2-1 goals in the final held at Dasharath Stadium in Kathmandu, Nepal on Wednesday night.