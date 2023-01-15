Swiatek to Gauff: Five women to watch

The 21-year-old seized her opportunity after the retirement of Barty to dominate 2022, securing eight WTA titles and becoming the first woman in six years to win two Grand Slams in the same season -- at Roland Garros and New York.

After losing the Australian Open semi-final to Danielle Collins, Poland's Swiatek did not look back, embarking on an incredible 37-match winning streak.

She begins her campaign on Monday against Jule Neimeier, the German world number 68, who reached the quarter-finals at Wimbledon last year and took a set off Swiatek in the last 16 at Flushing Meadows.