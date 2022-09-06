Alcaraz into last-eight after early morning epic

Carlos Alcaraz reached the US Open quarter-finals for a second successive year when he defeated 2014 champion Marin Cilic in an epic last-16 tie which finished at 2.23am local time on Tuesday in New York.

In a gruelling three-hour and 54-minute encounter, Cilic was under siege, having to save 12 of 18 break points while committing 66 unforced errors before Alcaraz edged a 6-4, 3-6, 6-4, 4-6, 6-3 victory.

The 19-year-old Alcaraz, seeded three and seen as the title favourite after the elimination of four-time champion Rafael Nadal, will face Jannik Sinner of Italy for a semi-final place.