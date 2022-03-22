Ukraine football star Shevchenko steps up relief efforts for war victims

Former Ukraine and Chelsea striker Andriy Shevchenko said he will use his platform to tell the world the truth about Russia's invasion of his country and step up efforts to raise humanitarian aid for victims of the crisis.

One of Ukraine's greatest players and a former coach of the national team, Shevchenko said he was in shock for the first two days of the invasion, which Moscow describes as a "special military operation."

"But I soon got to thinking about how best I could help my country. I decided the best way was to use my platform, speak up, tell people the truth about what's going on and raise humanitarian aid," Shevchenko told the Times newspaper.

Shevchenko told the Times that he plans to welcome two Ukrainian refugee families into his home in Surrey.