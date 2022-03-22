Ukraine football star Shevchenko steps up relief efforts for war victims

"I have the ability and capacity to have people in my home, so why would I not do that? These are people who have nothing, and the world has to help -- right now," the 45-year-old said.
"The response from all round the globe has been fantastic, but the situation is getting worse. More people are dying, so we all need to do more, and we need to do it now."
Thousands of people have been killed in the fighting while the U.N. refugee agency says some 10 million people have been displaced by the war.
Shevchenko has launched a campaign called "Play Your Part for Ukraine" which hopes to raise an initial two million pounds ($2.64 million) to help those affected. Donations stood at nearly 294,000 pounds on Tuesday.
Shevchenko also hailed the leadership of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy.
"The reaction of the president has been amazing. He has united the nation," Shevchenko said. "His is an inspiring message of solidarity, and the world reaction has given our people hope."