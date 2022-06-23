US swimmer rescued from World Championship pool after fainting

Artistic swimmer Anita Alvarez was dramatically rescued from the bottom of the pool by her coach after fainting at the World Aquatics Championships in Budapest.

Andrea Fuentes leapt in to rescue Team USA's Alvarez, who had sunk to the bottom of the pool and was not breathing after completing her routine during Wednesday night's solo free final.

"It was a big scare. I had to jump in because the lifeguards weren't doing it," Fuentes was reported as saying by Spanish newspaper Marca.

Fuentes, dressed in shorts and a T-shirt, dived to the bottom of the pool and dragged Alvarez to the surface before being assisted to get the stricken swimmer to the edge of the pool.

"I was scared because I saw she wasn't breathing, but now she is doing very well," said Fuentes.