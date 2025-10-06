Who will be president in BCB’s one-sided election

After allegations of government interference, the withdrawal of nominations by 16 candidates simultaneously, four more later quitting the race, and a series of counter-writs in court, the controversial and one-sided election of the Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) is finally taking place today.

Voting starts from 10:00am and concludes at 4:00pm in the ballroom of the Pan Pacific Sonargaon Hotel. According to the schedule, preliminary results for the board director positions will be announced at 6:00pm.

Immediately afterward, the newly elected directors will meet to choose the new BCB president and two vice presidents. The results of these votes are expected to be announced at 9:00pm.