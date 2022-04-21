Wimbledon bans Russian and Belarusian players

Wimbledon has banned Russian and Belarusian players from the 2022 tournament in response to the invasion of Ukraine, but ATP and WTA organisers branded the move "unfair" and "very disappointing" on Wednesday.

The All England Lawn Tennis Club (AELTC), which runs Wimbledon, said it was acting to "limit Russia's global influence through the strongest means possible".

Russian men's world number two Daniil Medvedev and Belarusian female world number four Aryna Sabalenka -- a Wimbledon semi-finalist last year -- are the leading players affected by the ban.

"In the circumstances of such unjustified and unprecedented military aggression, it would be unacceptable for the Russian regime to derive any benefits from the involvement of Russian or Belarusian players," an AELTC statement said.