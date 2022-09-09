Sporting events cancelled, tributes paid after Queen Elizabeth dies

The world of sport reacted to the death of Queen Elizabeth on Thursday with a raft of cancellations across cricket, golf, rugby and cycling, while others paid tribute by holding a minute’s silence.

The queen, Britain’s longest-reigning monarch, died peacefully at her home in Scotland aged 96.

The second day of the third and deciding cricket test between England and South Africa at the Oval on Friday was suspended as a mark of respect, while matches in the domestic Rachael Heyhoe Flint Trophy were called off.