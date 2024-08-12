Tom Cruise leaps into action as Los Angeles takes on Olympic mission

Hollywood's top gun Tom Cruise rappelled from the roof of the Stade de France into the Paris Games closing ceremony on Sunday before speeding off with the Olympic flag in a dramatic handover that began the countdown to the Los Angeles Games in 2028.

A beaming Cruise high-fived athletes after making the roughly 160-foot descent before jumping on a motorcycle and exiting the stadium as the crowd at the 80,000-seat stadium roared.

Living up to the stunning success of the Paris Games may seem like mission impossible for LA and the celebrity-rich city will lean on its stars such as leading man Cruise as the Olympic spotlight turns to Southern California.

Cruise was among the many celebrities seen taking in the action at the Paris Games, showing up at gymnastics, swimming and soccer.