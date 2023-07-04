Alcaraz starts Wimbledon title bid in ruthless mood

Carlos Alcaraz made a confident start to his bid for a first Wimbledon title as the world number one routed French veteran Jeremy Chardy on Tuesday.

Alcaraz's emphatic 6-0, 6-2, 7-5 first round victory underlined his status as the main challenger to reigning champion Novak Djokovic.

The 20-year-old, who has five titles to his name already this season, is in fine form after winning his maiden grass-court trophy at Queen's Club last month.