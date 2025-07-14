Sinner gains Alcaraz revenge as he wins first Wimbledon crown

Jannik Sinner downed defending champion Carlos Alcaraz 4-6, 6-4, 6-4, 6-4 on Sunday to win his first Wimbledon title, gaining sweet revenge for his painful defeat in the French Open final.

The world number one is the first Italian to win at the All England Club and now has four Grand Slams to his name at the age of 23.

Sinner stayed ice cool after losing the first set, with the momentum quickly shifting, and wrapped up victory in a shade over three hours.

He had squandered three championship points in the final at Roland Garros five weeks ago but this time made no mistake as he served out for victory.

Sinner said he was living his "dream", prompting an eruption of cheers from the Centre Court crowd.

"An amazing tournament, but mostly thank you for the player you are," Sinner said, referring to his defeated opponent.