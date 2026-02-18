Aminul ‘flexible and tolerant’ on Mashrafe–Shakib issue

He took oath as state minister for youth and sports in the afternoon. In the evening, Aminul Haque faced journalists at his Mirpur residence in the capital. The former captain of the national football team is now responsible for the entire sports sector, and cricket inevitably featured in his press briefing alongside other topics.

Since the student–public uprising of 5 August 2024, national team star all-rounder Shakib Al Hasan, who had been elected an MP with the Awami League, has been unable to return to the country.

Another former captain and ex-MP, Mashrafe Bin Mortaza, has also not been seen publicly for the past year and a half. Multiple cases have been filed against both of them.