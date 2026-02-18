Aminul ‘flexible and tolerant’ on Mashrafe–Shakib issue
He took oath as state minister for youth and sports in the afternoon. In the evening, Aminul Haque faced journalists at his Mirpur residence in the capital. The former captain of the national football team is now responsible for the entire sports sector, and cricket inevitably featured in his press briefing alongside other topics.
Since the student–public uprising of 5 August 2024, national team star all-rounder Shakib Al Hasan, who had been elected an MP with the Awami League, has been unable to return to the country.
Another former captain and ex-MP, Mashrafe Bin Mortaza, has also not been seen publicly for the past year and a half. Multiple cases have been filed against both of them.
However, the new sports state minister Aminul wants them to return to Bangladesh cricket soon.
“As there are cases against them, I also want those resolved quickly so that Shakib and Mashrafe can return to Bangladesh cricket. We want to prioritise this matter with flexibility and tolerance,” he said.
Both Shakib and Mashrafe face murder charges, and Shakib is also facing several corruption cases.
The Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) has recently initiated efforts to bring Shakib back to the country.
On this, Aminul said, “We want decisions to be taken at the state level regarding the lawsuits so that he can return to Bangladesh quickly.”
After the BCB (BAngladesh Cricket Board) elections in October last year, former national captain Aminul Islam became board president. Aminul Haque had questioned the electoral process at the time and continued to criticise the BCB.
Now, as state minister, Aminul says they intend to proceed within ICC regulations regarding the board.
“I said before, and I still say, the cricket board election was highly questionable. But as I now hold a responsible position, I will sit with them and, through discussion, determine how we can move to a better position,” he stated.