Zverev outlasts Alcaraz to reach semis

Alexander Zverev beat Carlos Alcaraz in a dramatic four-set clash on Tuesday to secure a French Open semi-final meeting with either Novak Djokovic or Rafael Nadal.

The German third seed claimed a 6-4, 6-4, 4-6, 7-6 (9/7) victory over 19-year-old Spanish sensation Alcaraz after three hours and 18 minutes.

Zverev moved into his second straight last-four match at Roland Garros with his first-ever Grand Slam win over a top-10 player.

"I hope I can win it before he starts beating us all and we have no chance," said Zverev.

"The match was swinging his way. I'm extremely happy to win the tie-break."

The 2020 US Open runner-up will face either world number one Djokovic or 13-time champion Nadal -- who meet later Tuesday -- in the semis on Friday.