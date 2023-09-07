Alcaraz powers through as rivals feel the heat

Carlos Alcaraz powered into the semi-finals of the US Open on Wednesday as rival Daniil Medvedev battled through a brutal heatwave to join the Spaniard in the last four.

Defending champion Alcaraz moved to within one win of a potential dream final with Novak Djokovic with an emphatic straight sets victory over German 12th Alexander Zverev.

Zverev had emerged as a dark horse after a marathon five-set win over Italy's sixth seed Jannik Sinner on Monday.

But the German's hopes of extending his stay in New York were obliterated by a devastatingly clinical performance from Alcaraz, who completed a 6-3, 6-2, 6-4 win in 2hr 30min on the Arthur Ashe Stadium court.

The victory leaves the 20-year-old Alcaraz firmly on course for another final showdown with 23-time Grand Slam champion Djokovic after their Wimbledon classic in July.

Djokovic faces unseeded American Ben Shelton in Friday's other semi-final.

"I'm feeling really comfortable playing on this court, playing in New York," said Alcaraz, who will face Russian third seed Medvedev in the semi-finals on Friday.