Areas to see rainfall throughout the week

<p>The Bangladesh Meteorological Department has once again forecast gusty winds and thunderstorms across the country. Nor’westers may affect different regions over the next five days, with chances of hailstorms in some places. <strong>Details in video…</strong></p>.<p>The Bangladesh Meteorological Department has once again forecast gusty winds and thunderstorms across the country. Nor’westers may affect different regions over the next five days, with chances of hailstorms in some places. Details in video…</p>