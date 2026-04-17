Is war between Iran and US really ending?

<p>US President Donald Trump has said that the United States is “very close” to reaching a deal with Iran. He claimed that Tehran has agreed to hand over its enriched uranium and is “ready for almost everything.” He also announced that he may personally travel to Pakistan to sign a historic peace agreement with Iran. On the other hand, US Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth has again warned about potential attacks on Iran’s civilian infrastructure. Doubts remain over whether a peace deal between the two countries will actually materialize. Watch the analysis from Prothom Alo’s “Selected News” in the video:<br></p>