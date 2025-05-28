48th special BSC: Exam will be of 300 marks
There will be no written test in the 48th special Bangladesh Civil Service (BCS) examinations.
Instead, there will be a written exam of 200 marks, which will be held in MCQ format, and there will be a viva-voce of 100 marks.
That means, the total marks in the exam will be 300.
The public administration ministry issued an order on Tuesday by amending the existing regulations to this end.
The order says the duration of the written exam will be two hours. Out of the 200 marks, there will be questions worth 20 marks each on Bengali, English, Bangladesh affairs, and international affairs, 10 marks on mental aptitude, and 10 marks on mathematical reasoning.
The remaining 100 marks will be allocated to subjects relevant to the respective cadre and post.
There will be one mark for each MCQ and 0.5 marks will be deducted for each incorrect answer.
The Public Service Commission (PSC) has initiated the process for the 48th Special BCS.
However, it has not yet been finalised whether this special BCS will be for recruitment to the health cadre or the education cadre.