Flying high at 17: Ahnaf’s dream fulfilled

“The moment I received my Private Pilot Certificate, I felt both nervous and overjoyed. More than anything, I felt that I had not only fulfilled my own dream but also realised my parents’ dream – one that they had cherished through immense sacrifice abroad. Their hard work and struggle have not been in vain. For me, this achievement is as much theirs as it is mine.”

This is how Ahnaf Abid (Mahir), a young man from Sylhet, expressed his joy to Prothom Alo after getting his Private Pilot Certificate from the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) of the United States on 30 August.

With this certification, Ahnaf is now authorised to operate single-engine aircraft for non-commercial purposes.