Flying high at 17: Ahnaf’s dream fulfilled
“The moment I received my Private Pilot Certificate, I felt both nervous and overjoyed. More than anything, I felt that I had not only fulfilled my own dream but also realised my parents’ dream – one that they had cherished through immense sacrifice abroad. Their hard work and struggle have not been in vain. For me, this achievement is as much theirs as it is mine.”
This is how Ahnaf Abid (Mahir), a young man from Sylhet, expressed his joy to Prothom Alo after getting his Private Pilot Certificate from the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) of the United States on 30 August.
With this certification, Ahnaf is now authorised to operate single-engine aircraft for non-commercial purposes.
At just 17, Ahnaf’s accomplishment has become not only a personal milestone but also a moment of pride and inspiration for the Bangladeshi expatriate community. Over a decade ago, his parents emigrated to the United States with hopes of building a better future.
Beginning of the dream
From an early age, Ahnaf aspired to become a pilot. While studying in Grade 5 in Los Angeles, at just 10 years old, he delivered a speech about aviation at his primary school’s event.
That moment sparked an unyielding desire — to one day soar through the skies and hold the aircraft controls in his own hands.
At the age of 14, he enrolled in a local aviation cadet programme where he began learning about aerodynamics, navigation, safety and cockpit controls. By 15, he officially started flight training.
On his 16th birthday, he experienced his first solo flight, a pivotal milestone in his 24-hour flight training journey, marking his transition from instructor-led to independent flying.
Academic life and early preparation
Ahnaf’s academic journey began at Irving STEAM Magnet School in Los Angeles, where he developed a foundation in science, robotics and technology.
Later, he enrolled at Downtown Business Magnet High School.
Managing both his spring AP exams and flight training, Ahnaf passed his practical test in August and earned his Private Pilot Certificate.
Despite his demanding academic schedule, Ahnaf knew that his dream required more than classroom learning, flight training was equally essential.
At 13, he took his first flight with an instructor, an experience that left a deep impression and strengthened his determination.
Balancing school, robotics club and flying
As he entered high school, Ahnaf’s workload intensified, juggling two Advanced Placement (AP) classes, an Honours course and responsibilities to the school’s Robotics Club. As a result, flight sessions were limited to once a week or sometimes once a month.
Summer holidays became the key training period, during which he undertook regular flight sessions and prepared for solo cross-country missions.
During the winter break, he successfully completed his first cross-country flight, a 102-mile journey to Santa Ynez.
Flying required more than time in the cockpit; Ahnaf also had to dedicate at least 10 hours a week to ground school, studying aviation theory, meteorology, navigation and safety protocols.
In March, he took the FAA written examination, scoring 80 per cent on his first attempt. Dissatisfied, he studied harder and achieved 90 per cent on his second try.
Managing both his spring AP exams and flight training, Ahnaf passed his practical test in August and earned his Private Pilot Certificate.
Speaking to Prothom Alo, Ahnaf shared his future ambitions – to attend university and continue studying aviation, aiming to earn both commercial and Airline Transport Pilot (ATP) licences.
He recognises that balancing academics and flight training will be challenging but believes it is the best way to achieve both educational and professional growth.
At the age of 14, he enrolled in a local aviation cadet programme where he began learning about aerodynamics, navigation, safety and cockpit controls. By 15, he officially started flight training.
Ahnaf also wishes to continue volunteering within the Bangladeshi community in Los Angeles, inspiring and guiding other young people to pursue their dreams.
His advice to aspiring pilots, “Start as early as possible and stay committed. Sometimes you have to go the extra mile, but that extra mile brings you closer to your dream.”
Proud parents
Ahnaf’s father, Moinul Haque, expressed his pride and joy saying, “I have worked day and night abroad for my son’s education and success. Seeing his achievement has made every sacrifice worthwhile. I am overjoyed.”
His mother, Ayesha Ruma added, “When he first flew solo, I prayed to Allah continuously until he landed safely. I was anxious, but now that he has achieved his dream, ours has come true as well.”