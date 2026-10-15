Youth participation in reform process needs to be institutionalised
Young people have limited influence in decision-making and face barriers to employment and civic participation, according to a policy brief presented in Dhaka on Thursday that called for greater youth involvement in Bangladesh’s reform process.
The policy brief, based on young people’s opinions, recommendations and lived experiences, highlighted inadequate representation of Indigenous and marginalised youth, weak follow-up on commitments and limited opportunities for young people to participate in governance and civic activities.
The brief was presented at an event organised by VOICE and The Bangladesh Dialogue (TBD) under the initiative ‘JoYEE—Joining Youth in Effective Engagement in Reform Agendas in Bangladesh’.
Musharrat Mahera, deputy director of VOICE, presented the key findings and recommendations, which included institutionalising youth participation, ensuring inclusive representation, monitoring reform commitments and expanding employment opportunities.
The discussion was moderated by senior journalist and columnist Sohrab Hasan, with participants discussing priority actions and future engagement with lawmakers and policymakers.
Speaking at the event, MP Mansura Akter said public representatives act as a bridge between people and the government, stressing the need for collective efforts to build the Bangladesh of the future.
“As public representatives, we act as a bridge between the people and the government. Without getting into any debate that divides the people, everyone must work together to build the Bangladesh of the future,” she said, adding that the government was committed to working with young people.
Shaikh Mohammad Jobayed Hossain, joint secretary of the Ministry of Youth and Sports, said around 2.2 million young people complete their education every year, but only about one million enter employment.
The government has undertaken several projects to improve the skills of marginalised youth and create employment opportunities, he said.
He added that the draft National Youth Policy 2026 would be finalised and issued soon, with the aim of making youth engagement more dynamic and responsive to current needs.
Mahbubur Rahman, joint secretary of the Ministry of Labour and Employment, said a plan had been undertaken to promote youth employment and skills development.
An Employment Exchange Centre would be inaugurated by December to help young people find jobs suited to their skills, he said.
The event was attended by youth representatives, political leaders from both the ruling and opposition parties, human rights activists, media professionals and civil society representatives.
Participants stressed the need to ensure the representation of women, Indigenous and marginalised youth in reform processes and strengthen accountability in implementing reform commitments. They also pledged to work with young people towards building a democratic Bangladesh.