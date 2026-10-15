Youth participation in reform process needs to be institutionalised

Young people have limited influence in decision-making and face barriers to employment and civic participation, according to a policy brief presented in Dhaka on Thursday that called for greater youth involvement in Bangladesh’s reform process.

The policy brief, based on young people’s opinions, recommendations and lived experiences, highlighted inadequate representation of Indigenous and marginalised youth, weak follow-up on commitments and limited opportunities for young people to participate in governance and civic activities.

The brief was presented at an event organised by VOICE and The Bangladesh Dialogue (TBD) under the initiative ‘JoYEE—Joining Youth in Effective Engagement in Reform Agendas in Bangladesh’.