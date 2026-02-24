UCBD partners with Scholastica to support students academic journey

Universal College Bangladesh (UCBD) has recently signed a Memorandum of Understanding with Scholastica to support students in planning their future academic paths, reports a press release.

The signing ceremony took place at the Ascent Group Corporate Office in Baridhara, Dhaka.

The MoU was formally signed by Manas Singh, CEO of STS Group and Universal College Bangladesh, and Syeda Madiha Murshed, managing director of Scholastica.