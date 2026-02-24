UCBD partners with Scholastica to support students academic journey
Universal College Bangladesh (UCBD) has recently signed a Memorandum of Understanding with Scholastica to support students in planning their future academic paths, reports a press release.
The signing ceremony took place at the Ascent Group Corporate Office in Baridhara, Dhaka.
The MoU was formally signed by Manas Singh, CEO of STS Group and Universal College Bangladesh, and Syeda Madiha Murshed, managing director of Scholastica.
Under this agreement, UCBD will arrange exclusive workshops for Scholastica students. These sessions will focus on career development, higher education planning, and opportunities for studying abroad.
The goal is to help students make informed decisions about their academic and professional futures.
Moreover, Scholastica students who choose to enroll in UCBD programs will also receive exclusive academic scholarship opportunities at UCBD’s Gulshan-1 campus.
Speaking at the event, Manas Singh, CEO, STS Group and Universal College Bangladesh, stated, “This partnership reflects our commitment to guiding students toward globally recognised education. We look forward to supporting Scholastica students as they prepare for the next stage of their academic journey.”
Syeda Madiha Murshed, managing director, Scholastica, added, “We are pleased to collaborate with UCBD to provide our students with structured guidance and access to international higher education opportunities.”
This collaboration creates a clear pathway for students to move smoothly from school to internationally recognised higher education programs.