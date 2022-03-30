40th BCS final results today

There is a meeting in PSC today (Wednesday) to announce the final results of the 40th BCS. The results will be published on the website at the end of the meeting.
The BCS exam has been repeatedly interrupted due to the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic. PSC also had to rush to take viva test. Due to the increase in Covid infections, the exams had to be postponed several times.
The Bangladesh Public Service Commission (PSC) released the results of the 40th BCS written test on 27 January last year. A total of 10,964 candidates were selected at the time.
PSC published the notification of 40th BCS in August 2018. As many as 412,532 candidates applied for the preliminary examination. Of these, 327,000 candidates appeared in the preliminary exam. Of them 20,227 were primarily selected.
The recruitment circular was published with 1,903 cadre posts. However, it was said that this number could increase further.