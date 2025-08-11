48th BCS: Viva schedule announced for 2,792 candidates in 4th phase

The Bangladesh Public Service Commission (PSC) has announced the schedule for the oral examinations of candidates who provisionally passed the written test for the post of Assistant Surgeon in the 48th (Special) BCS Examination 2025.

In the fourth phase, viva-voce examinations for a total of 2,792 candidates will begin on 24 August and continue until 10 September.

According to the notice issued by the PSC today, Monday, the oral tests will be held at the PSC headquarters in Agargaon, Sher-e-Bangla Nagar, Dhaka. Examinations will commence daily at 10:00 am.