48th BCS: Viva schedule announced for 2,792 candidates in 4th phase
The Bangladesh Public Service Commission (PSC) has announced the schedule for the oral examinations of candidates who provisionally passed the written test for the post of Assistant Surgeon in the 48th (Special) BCS Examination 2025.
In the fourth phase, viva-voce examinations for a total of 2,792 candidates will begin on 24 August and continue until 10 September.
According to the notice issued by the PSC today, Monday, the oral tests will be held at the PSC headquarters in Agargaon, Sher-e-Bangla Nagar, Dhaka. Examinations will commence daily at 10:00 am.
Detailed viva examination schedule:
24 August 2025 (Sunday): 144 candidates for the post of Assistant Surgeon
25 August 2025 (Monday): 162 candidates for the post of Assistant Surgeon
26 August 2025 (Tuesday): 216 candidates for the post of Assistant Surgeon
27 August 2025 (Wednesday): 216 candidates for the post of Assistant Surgeon
28 August 2025 (Thursday): 216 candidates for the post of Assistant Surgeon
31 August 2025 (Sunday): 216 candidates
1 September 2025 (Monday): 162 candidates
2 September 2025 (Tuesday): 216 candidates
3 September 2025 (Wednesday): 216 candidates
4 September 2025 (Thursday): 216 candidates
7 September 2025 (Sunday): 216 candidates
8 September 2025 (Monday): 216 candidates
9 September 2025 (Tuesday): 216 candidates
10 September 2025 (Wednesday): 164 candidates
Instructions for candidates
Candidates must download and complete BPSC Form-1 from the PSC website. On the day of the oral examination, they must submit this form along with all required documents mentioned in the notice (such as academic certificates, proof of age, national ID card, attested photographs, and attested copies of temporary or permanent registration certificates issued by the BMDC to the relevant examination board.
Candidates should report at least 30 minutes before their scheduled time with all necessary documents.
Additionally, BPSC Form-3 must be completed online, and two printed copies must be submitted to the examination board on the day of the interview.
No interview cards will be sent by post. Candidates may download their interview cards from the PSC website. Dates of viva-voce examinations will not be changed without valid supporting documents.
In the written (MCQ) test of the 48th (Special) BCS, as many as 5,206 candidates passed. A total of 41,025 candidates appeared for the exam, from which the government will appoint 3,000 doctors.
The PSC had earlier stated that the special BCS exam would carry 300 marks in total — 200 marks for the MCQ-based written test and 100 marks for the viva-voce examination.