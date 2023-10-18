Prothom Alo Bondhushava holds workshop on adolescence, reproductive healthcare in Mymensingh

Prothom Alo Bondhushava and Pathfinder Bangladesh jointly held a workshop on adolescence and youth-friendly reproductive healthcare in Mymensingh on 25 August.
More than a hundred students from different schools, colleges, and universities participated in the workshop at the Shaheed Shahabuddin Auditorium in the City Corporation building.
Zakia Rezwana, family planning and compliance coordinator of Pathfinder, delivered the welcome speech, highlighting the physical and mental challenges that teenagers and youth face. She noted that the youth often do not speak out about these challenges, which can eventually lead to various health complications.
She emphasised the importance of open conversations within families during the transformative stages of adolescence and, when necessary, seeking assistance from healthcare facilities.
Sharmin Sultana, technical director of Project Shukhi Jibon, and Ajijur Rahman, adolescent and youth coordinator of Pathfinder, also spoke at the workshop.
Saiduzzaman Raushan, coordinator of the Event and Activation Department at Prothom Alo, Biplab Kumar Saha and Rezwan Talukder, officials from Pathfinder, were present at the event.