Google: Opportunity for paid internship
Google is offering opportunities for paid internships for graduate and undergraduate students. The ‘Google Student Researcher Internship’ programme is now open for the 2025-26 session.
Selected students can apply for the internship programme along with their CV and an application. No application fee is required.
Selected students will get the opportunity to work directly with Google’s research scientists and engineers. Through this, students will be able to enhancing their research skills while gaining practical experience. They will be involved in participating in various research projects and finding solutions to complex problems.
Google has stated that this internship programme is different from conventional internships. Students can choose their timeline, type of work, and location. Participants can also choose their preferred workplace from within the United States. They will even have the opportunity to work both remotely or on-site.
In addition, there will be housing stipends and relocation bonuses for eligible interns. International students studying in Computer Science, Linguistics, Statistics, Biostatistics, Applied Mathematics, Economics, Operations Research, and Natural Sciences can apply.
The application deadline is 21 November 2025. Interested students can get the opportunity to fulfil their dream of working at Google by applying within the specified time.
Interested students can click here [https://www.opportunitiescircle.com/google-student-researcher-internship/] to know more about ‘Google Student Researcher Internship’.