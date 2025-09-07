Google: Opportunity for paid internship

Google is offering opportunities for paid internships for graduate and undergraduate students. The ‘Google Student Researcher Internship’ programme is now open for the 2025-26 session.

Selected students can apply for the internship programme along with their CV and an application. No application fee is required.

Selected students will get the opportunity to work directly with Google’s research scientists and engineers. Through this, students will be able to enhancing their research skills while gaining practical experience. They will be involved in participating in various research projects and finding solutions to complex problems.