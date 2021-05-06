American Alumni Association gets new committee

The annual general meeting and election of the executive council of American Alumni Association (AAA) for the term 2021 - 2023 were held recently.

The association has elected Nusrat Feroz Aman, CEO and co- founder of Ayat Education, as the president of AAA for the second term.

Nusrat is also the first female president of the association in its 24-year-history.

Zuhayr Reaz, director, Business Development and Sales, Visual Communication Limited and director, Punji Ventures Limited, and Kazi Rakibuddin Ahmed, the chief executive officer at the American Bangladesh Center for Development Excellence (ABCDE), were elected as the secretary and treasurer, respectively.