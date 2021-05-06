American Alumni Association gets new committee

The annual general meeting and election of the executive council of American Alumni Association (AAA) for the term 2021 - 2023 were held recently.
The association has elected Nusrat Feroz Aman, CEO and co- founder of Ayat Education, as the president of AAA for the second term.
Nusrat is also the first female president of the association in its 24-year-history.
Zuhayr Reaz, director, Business Development and Sales, Visual Communication Limited and director, Punji Ventures Limited, and Kazi Rakibuddin Ahmed, the chief executive officer at the American Bangladesh Center for Development Excellence (ABCDE), were elected as the secretary and treasurer, respectively.
Joya Kabir, the co-founder and chairman of Sea Natural Foods Limited, and A Farjad Ahmed, former banker, Standard Chartered Bank (SCB), were elected as members of the executive council.
The AAA election 2021 was held under the supervision of an election commission formed with eminent professionals and highly esteemed AAA members. ATM Shamsul Huda was the chief of the election commission. The other election commissioners were Niaz Zaman and Mubasher Munaf Moin.
The American Alumni Association of Bangladesh is an association of graduates of American colleges and universities.
The organisation seeks to promote fellowship among American graduates, to assist its members to develop careers that use their abilities and education, and to maintain a database of skills that can be furnished to domestic and international users.