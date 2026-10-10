Job exam scraped at last minute, 300,000 aspirants seek compensation

Metro rail stations in the capital, particularly Dhaka University, Agargaon, Kazipara and Shewrapara, were unusually crowded on Saturday morning, a public holiday.

One of the main reasons was a recruitment examination for assistant upazila youth development officers under the Department of Youth Development.

Nearly 300,000 candidates had applied for 242 posts. Many had travelled to Dhaka from different districts to sit for the examination.

However, just two minutes after the OMR answer sheets were distributed at the examination centres, candidates were informed that the test had been cancelled.

Angered by the last-minute decision, the jobseekers are now demanding adequate compensation.

Faria Ferdous had travelled to Dhaka from MM College in Jashore to take the examination.

Speaking at Karwan Bazar metro station, she said she had struggled to reach the examination centre in the morning. The OMR sheets were distributed at the scheduled time, but two minutes later, officials in charge of the examination hall entered the room and announced that the test had been cancelled due to unavoidable circumstances.

Faria and the other candidates in the room were stunned by the announcement after receiving their OMR sheets and preparing to begin the examination.

They had to bear the costs of travelling to Dhaka, accommodation and food themselves. With the examination cancelled, that money had gone to waste.