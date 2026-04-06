IUB’s Urdho becomes champion at the 1st President Youth Squash 2026

Riazul Jannat Urdho, a student of Computer Science and Engineering at Independent University, Bangladesh (IUB), won the Under-23 Girls’ Championship title at the 1st President Youth Squash 2026, reports a press release.

Organised by the Bangladesh Squash Federation on 1-3 April, 2026, at the Army Officers Mess Alfa and Army VIP Complex, the tournament was held to select players for the National Youth Games and was conducted through a league and knockout format.

Urdho played a total of eight matches, including seven in the league stage, to secure the title. She was trained by IUB’s Squash Coach Marjan Akter Monika, while the Division of Student Activities (DoSA) supported her participation. She received the championship certificate on 3 April, 2026.