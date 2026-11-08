Why is GenZ looking abroad?

Graduation is over, but does that really mean the end of one chapter? Or is it the beginning of another struggle? Morning classes, catching up with friends in between, returning home for a comforting lunch prepared by your mother, followed by an afternoon nap. Life changes in the blink of an eye during the final year of university. Jobs, interviews and CVs — it suddenly feels like an attempt to grow up overnight. And now, another concern has entered the picture: moving abroad.

An increasing number of young people from Generation Z are looking overseas. The figures reflect this growing trend. According to UNESCO, around 52,800 Bangladeshi students were pursuing higher education abroad in 2023, compared with just over 24,000 in 2013. The number has more than doubled in a decade. But what is driving this trend? Why has abroad become the preferred destination for so many members of Gen Z?