Youth

DRMC students block Mirpur road demanding merit-based admissions

UNB
Students block the main road in front of the Dhaka Residential Model School and College in the capital on 17 November, 2024.Zahidul Karim

Students of Dhaka Residential Model College in Mohammadpur have blockaded Mirpur Road in front of their institution, demanding the admission of students on the basis of merit, police said.

Breaking open the entrance gate, the students took to the streets, causing gridlock on both sides of Mirpur Road around 10:30am.

The student protest triggered a huge traffic congestion across the capital city. This photo was taken from the Manik Miya Avenue in the morning on 17 November, 2024.
Sajid Hossain

Ali Iftekhar Hasan, officer-in-charge of Mohammadpur Model Police Station, said that efforts are underway to calm the agitated students.

As of filing this report at 11:10am, the blockade on the road continued.

Earlier, the students campaigned online in support of their demands and carried out the blockade as scheduled.

Follow the Google news channel to get Prothom Alo's latest news
Read more from Youth