DRMC students block Mirpur road demanding merit-based admissions
Students of Dhaka Residential Model College in Mohammadpur have blockaded Mirpur Road in front of their institution, demanding the admission of students on the basis of merit, police said.
Breaking open the entrance gate, the students took to the streets, causing gridlock on both sides of Mirpur Road around 10:30am.
Ali Iftekhar Hasan, officer-in-charge of Mohammadpur Model Police Station, said that efforts are underway to calm the agitated students.
As of filing this report at 11:10am, the blockade on the road continued.
Earlier, the students campaigned online in support of their demands and carried out the blockade as scheduled.