18,149 officers to be recruited through five BCS exams
The government will recruit 18,149 officers through five examinations of Bangladesh Cadre Service (BCS).
Of them, 12,710 will be recruited in cadre posts and 5439 in non-cadre posts.
Public administration ministry’s senior secretary Md Mokhles Ur Rahman revealed the information in a press briefing at the meeting room of the ministry today, Sunday.
However, an officer of the ministry said 2000 more officials would be recruited after 47th BCS. It could not be known if these officials would be recruited through a separate BCS exam or through non-cadre.
In all over 20,000 officials are going to be recruited.