D-8 Youth Summit: Dhaka for achieving SDGs engaging youth

State minister for foreign affairs M Shahriar Alam has laid emphasis on an action plan that will map out strategies on how the power of D-8 youth will be harnessed in achieving the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) and D-8 economic endeavors, reports UNB.

"The aim of this first ever D-8 Youth Summit 2021 has been to ignite young minds and rekindle their aspirations to pursue the goal for a better world, where the benefits of development reach all," he said.

The state minister made the remarks while addressing the "1st D-8 Youth Summit 2021" held virtually on Monday.

He said the opportunity and privilege of hosting the '1st D-8 Youth Summit 2021' now, although in virtual platform, is of unique significance to Bangladesh.

"This not only allows us to demonstrate our commitments to the principles of the D-8 charter, but also to strengthen our relations with our friends form the D-8 member states," the state minister said.