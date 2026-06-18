TMSS's job fair opens doors for youths to Japan, Korea

TMSS Northern Recruiting Agency (TNRA) organised a job and education fair held today at Bangladesh-Korea Technical Training Centre (BKTTC) in the capital’s Technical Intersection area.

The fair was organised to inform young men and women about opportunities for higher education, employment, and permanent residency in Japan and South Korea.

Expatriates’ Welfare and Overseas Employment Ministry’s Joint Secretary for Employment Wing Md Shahidul Islam Chowdhury attended it on virtual platform as the chief guest with TMSS Executive Adviser Dr. Mohammad Khairul Islam in the chair.

First Secretary (Labour) of the Labour Wing at the Bangladesh Embassy in Tokyo, Japan, Md Zainal Abedin spoke as a special guest while Director of the ICT and Environment Sector of TMSS Dr. Nigar Sultana, Managing Director of TMSS Northern Recruiting Agency Abdur Rouf and Japanese organisation Mirai’s education consultant also spoke.