TMSS's job fair opens doors for youths to Japan, Korea
TMSS Northern Recruiting Agency (TNRA) organised a job and education fair held today at Bangladesh-Korea Technical Training Centre (BKTTC) in the capital’s Technical Intersection area.
The fair was organised to inform young men and women about opportunities for higher education, employment, and permanent residency in Japan and South Korea.
Expatriates’ Welfare and Overseas Employment Ministry’s Joint Secretary for Employment Wing Md Shahidul Islam Chowdhury attended it on virtual platform as the chief guest with TMSS Executive Adviser Dr. Mohammad Khairul Islam in the chair.
First Secretary (Labour) of the Labour Wing at the Bangladesh Embassy in Tokyo, Japan, Md Zainal Abedin spoke as a special guest while Director of the ICT and Environment Sector of TMSS Dr. Nigar Sultana, Managing Director of TMSS Northern Recruiting Agency Abdur Rouf and Japanese organisation Mirai’s education consultant also spoke.
Addressing the event, officials concerned said Bangladesh aims to send 500,000 workers to Japan within the next two and a half years.
Participants were provided with detailed information on admission procedures, scholarships, student life, employment opportunities, and visa processes at various educational institutions in Japan and South Korea.
Spot admission and visa support services were also offered for interested students. HSC, diploma, and undergraduate students, as well as job seekers, attended the fair.
BKTTC Principal Engineer Lutfor Rahman said that the centre has set a target of sending 500,000 workers to Japan by 2028.
The government-approved cost for a worker to go to Japan is Tk 48,500, which he described as highly affordable.
He noted that workers must develop relevant skills and learn the Japanese language to qualify.
Dr. Nigar Sultana, Director of the ICT and Environment Sector of TMSS, said that the organisation is helping transform the country’s large population into a skilled workforce by providing Japanese and Korean language and cultural education, while also creating safe and legal pathways for higher education, employment, and even permanent residency in Japan and South Korea.
Language training programmes are currently being conducted in four districts-Dhaka, Rangpur, Bogura, and Madaripur, she said.
She added that fair participants received guidance and counseling aimed at developing skilled human resources.
The event generated significant interest among those seeking to build international careers through study or employment opportunities in Japan and South Korea.
Speakers said there are extensive employment opportunities in caregiving, driving, and civil construction sectors under Japan’s Specified Skilled Worker (SSW) Programme.
They emphasised that such initiatives can play an important role in connecting Bangladesh’s youth with the global education and labour markets and in developing a skilled workforce.