Bondhushava takes initiative to plant over one lakh trees

Walking along the banks of the Tangon River, one suddenly comes upon rows of saplings. On the dividers of busy city roads, in the quiet corners of old cemeteries, or encircling school playgrounds—new greenery is rising. It is as if parched soil is once more reclaiming life, thanks to the young members of Thakurgaon Bondhushava.

For a month, they sought out the places most in need—the 1.5-kilometre stretch of road by Rajagaon Union Parishad, the Munshipara and Senua graveyards, the Sugar Mill Colony road, the Aparajeyo ’71 premises, and 14 educational institutions in the district. Across these sites, 8,000 saplings have been planted.

Members of Mymensingh Bondhushava have conducted tree planting across five upazilas. On both sides of the Dapunia-Hargujirpar road in the sadar area, along the Ishwarganj-Netrokona road, and by the roads of Kachina Union in Bhaluka, fruit-bearing and timber-yielding trees were planted.