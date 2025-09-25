Bondhushava takes initiative to plant over one lakh trees
Walking along the banks of the Tangon River, one suddenly comes upon rows of saplings. On the dividers of busy city roads, in the quiet corners of old cemeteries, or encircling school playgrounds—new greenery is rising. It is as if parched soil is once more reclaiming life, thanks to the young members of Thakurgaon Bondhushava.
For a month, they sought out the places most in need—the 1.5-kilometre stretch of road by Rajagaon Union Parishad, the Munshipara and Senua graveyards, the Sugar Mill Colony road, the Aparajeyo ’71 premises, and 14 educational institutions in the district. Across these sites, 8,000 saplings have been planted.
Members of Mymensingh Bondhushava have conducted tree planting across five upazilas. On both sides of the Dapunia-Hargujirpar road in the sadar area, along the Ishwarganj-Netrokona road, and by the roads of Kachina Union in Bhaluka, fruit-bearing and timber-yielding trees were planted.
Each sapling was provided with a nameplate, stakes, and fencing. Programmes were also implemented in educational institutions, where a total of 9,117 saplings were planted.
This initiative, centrally conceived by Bondhushava, aims to foster harmony with nature, protect the environment, and ensure ecological preservation.
Keraniganj Bondhushava has planted over 100 palm saplings to prevent lightning strikes and protect the environment. Meanwhile, in response to the recent cyclone and high winds that felled several old trees on campus, the Bondhushava at Hajee Mohammad Danesh Science & Technology University (HSTU) has undertaken a large-scale tree planting drive to compensate for the loss and continue greening efforts with renewed vigour.
Under the call of the National Council, and as part of a central programme themed “no more plastic pollution, plant trees to save lives”, members planted saplings throughout the months of Ashar, Srabon, and Bhadra of the Bengali calendar.
This year, more than 50 Bondhushava chapters across the country took part. As in previous years, particular attention was given to the care and nurturing of the planted trees.
Once again, BRAC Microfinance partnered in this effort. In two phases across 25 districts, it supplied a total of 86,650 saplings.
Arinjoy Dhar, senior director of BRAC Microfinance, said, “Through Bondhushava, the planting of saplings has given momentum to our greening programme. The way members plant and nurture the trees as though they were their own assets is truly commendable. We are glad to place these saplings in their hands. BRAC will continue such initiatives for the protection of nature in future.”
In addition, 39,909 saplings were planted with funding from members, advisers, and well-wishers of Bondhushava.
Altogether, this nationwide campaign saw the planting of 126,559 saplings, comprising 29,709 timber, 70,594 fruit-bearing, and 26,186 medicinal trees.
In line with central directives, the species were selected to maintain ecological balance. BRAC also supplied saplings according to Bondhushava’s preferences.
The National Council issued online guidance twice, and on several occasions it reached out via telephone to local chapters across the country to provide necessary instructions and awareness messages.
The tree planting campaign was coordinated by Mohammad Ali Firose and Simum Mousumi Bristy, under the constant supervision of National Council president Zafar Sadiq and general secretary Forhad Hossain Mollik.
National Council members Aladin Al Asad, Zahid Ferdous, and representatives from Dhaka Mohanagar Bondhushava— Naima Sultana, Hamida Jannat, Anik Sarkar, Megha Khetan, Sharmin Ara Tisha, Amit Paul, Sheikh Kabbo, Ashfaq Adi, Mir Mosharef Omi—oversaw the campaign nationwide.
Speaking on the matter, National Council president Zafar Sadiq said, “Our initiative may be regarded as the largest-scale tree planting programme in the country. Considering all aspects, no other organisation demonstrates such sincerity in planting and caring for trees. Our members not only plant saplings themselves, but also conduct innovative activities to inspire the public to care for them. For example, this year Chattogram Bondhushava launched a ‘tree adoption’ initiative, under which members gift trees to one another and pledge to nurture them like adopted children.”
This year too, 10 Bondhushava chapters that implemented the campaign effectively and with their own funding will receive special recognition from the National Council.