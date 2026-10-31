Govt moves away from culture of artificially inflating pass rates, GPA-5: Mahdi Amin

Prime Minister's Adviser for Education and Primary and Mass Education Mahdi Amin today said the government has completely moved away from the old culture of artificially inflating pass rates or the number of GPA-5 achievers.

He said the Higher Secondary Certificate (HSC) and equivalent examinations have now ensured a genuine and objective assessment of student merit.

Mahdi Amin announced that those who failed in one or two subjects will be given the opportunity to retake their examinations within one month.

In addition, he said, a comprehensive re-evaluation process for answer scripts - modeled after the system used for the SSC examinations - has been introduced.

The adviser made the remarks while speaking at a press conference held at the Ministry of Education's conference room in the Secretariat here.

Education and Primary and Mass Education Minister ANM Ehsanul Hoque Milon officially unveiled the results at the press conference.