Govt moves away from culture of artificially inflating pass rates, GPA-5: Mahdi Amin
Prime Minister's Adviser for Education and Primary and Mass Education Mahdi Amin today said the government has completely moved away from the old culture of artificially inflating pass rates or the number of GPA-5 achievers.
He said the Higher Secondary Certificate (HSC) and equivalent examinations have now ensured a genuine and objective assessment of student merit.
Mahdi Amin announced that those who failed in one or two subjects will be given the opportunity to retake their examinations within one month.
In addition, he said, a comprehensive re-evaluation process for answer scripts - modeled after the system used for the SSC examinations - has been introduced.
The adviser made the remarks while speaking at a press conference held at the Ministry of Education's conference room in the Secretariat here.
Education and Primary and Mass Education Minister ANM Ehsanul Hoque Milon officially unveiled the results at the press conference.
Regarding the overall examination environment and the assessment methodology, Mahdi Amin said since assumption of its office, the incumbent government has taken a firm stance against the leaking of question papers.
By expanding the use of CCTV surveillance across examination centres, the exams were conducted in a highly positive and pleasant atmosphere, he said.
Addressing the evaluation of answer scripts, the adviser said, "Following the Prime Minister's directives, it has been ensured that the assessment of examination scripts is carried out with complete objectivity."
"Moving away from the culture of artificially inflating GPA-5 scores or pass rates, the focus has shifted toward the genuine assessment of merit, maintaining the quality of question papers, and ensuring the integrity of the answer-script evaluation process," he said.
To prevent the loss of an academic year for students, Mahdi Amin said measures are being taken to conduct re-examinations as quickly as possible - ideally within a month - so that students who have failed in one or two subjects do not lose a valuable academic year.
Congratulating the successful students, Mahdi Amin addressed parents and teachers, emphasising that HSC results are not the ultimate benchmark in life.
He noted that fostering students' mental development and building their confidence is far more important than the results.
He said the government is taking an inter-ministerial, coordinated approach - extending beyond the traditional focus on producing doctors or engineers - to support the full development of each student's potential through modern technical education, vocational courses, and language training.
Gias Uddin Rimon, Special Assistant to the Prime Minister (Primary and Mass Education Ministry); Keramat Ali, Acting Secretary of the Secondary and Higher Education Division; as well as the chairmen of all education boards and senior ministry officials were present.