RUCSU GS Ammar's behaviour 'amounts to terrorism', says Chhatra Dal

The Rajshahi University unit of Jatiyatabadi Chhatra Dal has accused RUCSU General Secretary Salahuddin Ammar of engaging in conduct tantamount to terrorist activity.

The organisation also alleged that vested quarters are conspiring to create chaos on campus by disrupting the academic environment.

The allegations were made in a statement issued to the media on Sunday night, signed by Siam Bin Ayyub, assistant office secretary of the university unit of Chhatra Dal.