RUCSU GS Ammar's behaviour 'amounts to terrorism', says Chhatra Dal
The Rajshahi University unit of Jatiyatabadi Chhatra Dal has accused RUCSU General Secretary Salahuddin Ammar of engaging in conduct tantamount to terrorist activity.
The organisation also alleged that vested quarters are conspiring to create chaos on campus by disrupting the academic environment.
The allegations were made in a statement issued to the media on Sunday night, signed by Siam Bin Ayyub, assistant office secretary of the university unit of Chhatra Dal.
According to university sources, on Thursday RUCSU GS Salahuddin Ammar posted on his personal Facebook account and in a group titled “Rajshahi University Parliament,” issuing an ultimatum setting a deadline for the resignation of pro–Awami League deans.
In the posts, he reportedly used offensive language, warned that he would “make them understand the rest,” and threatened consequences if the deans were seen sitting in their offices.
On Friday, Ammar allegedly went further, stating that any teacher or official who had supported what he termed “Awami fascism” would be tied up in front of the administrative building if they continued in their posts.
Describing these remarks as threatening, the Chhatra Dal statement said such conduct toward teachers, officials and staff reflected behaviour unbecoming of a student leader and was contrary to a healthy academic environment.
“Repeatedly displaying aggressive, indecent and threatening behaviour toward teachers constitutes terrorist activity,” the statement said.
The statement further said that the so-called “locking culture” at an educational institution reminds us of fascist practices. It recalled a previous incident in which a university official, including a pro-vice-chancellor, was humiliated following provocation—an episode the organisation described as a dark chapter for the university.
It warned that any attempt to humiliate teachers at the historic institution of Shaheed intellectual Dr Syed Shamshujoha through mob-style tactics would be resisted firmly by Chhatra Dal leaders and activists at all levels.
Calling for legal action based on concrete evidence, the organisation said that in the post-uprising period, some students identifying themselves as “coordinators” were attempting to impose terrorism on campus.
It warned that efforts to destabilise the university through baseless tagging and propaganda to serve extremist interests must be identified and punished exemplarily.
In a joint statement, university unit Chhatra Dal President Sultan Ahmed Rahi and General Secretary Sardar Jahurul Islam said threats and aggressive behaviour toward teachers, officials and staff posed a serious danger to the academic environment.
“Such behaviour from a student leader is unacceptable and unstudent-like,” they said, adding that attempts to destabilise the campus through threats and misinformation would not be tolerated.
Meanwhile, on Sunday morning, RUCSU GS Salahuddin Ammar staged a programme demanding the resignation of six faculty deans. He took position in front of the RUCSU building and, as none of the deans were present on campus, called them one by one in front of journalists and published resignation letters addressed to them.
Upon learning that former vice-chancellor Professor Golam Sabbir Sattar was taking a class, Ammar went to his department but did not find him there.
Later in the afternoon, students locked the offices of three deans at the Deans’ Complex. Subsequently, all rooms in the administrative building, including that of the vice-chancellor, were also locked. The locks were later removed following assurances from the administration.