Class-XI admission: Meeting today to finalise policy
The Ministry of Education is set to finalise the Class XI Admission Policy 2026 aimed at governing admissions to higher secondary institutions.
A meeting was scheduled for 10:00 am today (Tuesday) to approve the policy. It would be held in a hybrid format, with participants attending both online and in person at the Ministry of Education's conference room at the Bangladesh Secretariat.
According to a notice issued on Monday by the Secondary and Higher Education Division of the ministry, the meeting will be chaired by Abdul Khalek, Secretary of the Secondary and Higher Education Division.
ANM Ehshanul Hoque Milon, Minister for Education and Primary and Mass Education, will also attend.
The sole agenda of the meeting is to finalise the Class XI Admission Policy 2026.
The notice requested the Chairman of the Dhaka Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education, who also serves as President of the Bangladesh Inter-Education Boards Coordination Subcommittee, to attend the meeting with all relevant documents and working papers.
Chairmen of the Intermediate and Secondary Education Boards of Chattogram, Rajshahi, Cumilla, Jashore, Barishal, Sylhet, Dinajpur and Mymensingh, along with the chairmen of the Technical Education Board and the Madrasah Education Board, were asked to join the meeting virtually.
The Directors General of the Directorate of Secondary and Higher Education (DSHE), the Directorate of Technical Education, and the Bangladesh Madrasah Education Directorate, as well as relevant additional and joint secretaries, were also instructed to attend.