China-bound students to get visa soon

State minister for foreign affairs Shahriar Alam said this following the meeting between Bangladesh foreign minister AK Abdul Momen and his Chinese counterpart Wang Yi at a city hotel on Sunday morning.
Shahriar Alam said, “Several thousand China-bound students are waiting in the country as travelling to China had been stopped. We are in constant contact with them. And now, we are delighted to say that the process of providing visas to the students interested in returning to China will begin within the next two to three days.”
Chinese ambassador to Bangladesh Li Jiming had recently said during a courtesy call on foreign minister AK Abdul Momen, Beijing will initiate the process of taking back the Bangladeshi students studying in Chinese educational institutes in the next September.
He had confirmed that Bangladesh will be the first country in the world for which China will be opening its gates after the corona outbreak.
Earlier, the Chinese embassy in Dhaka notified about the beginning of the process of Bangladeshi students returning back to China on their Facebook page.
In a video message titled ‘A Minute with Ambassador’ posted on the Facebook page of the embassy, Li Jiming said, China has created scopes for foreign students to return to their studies after remaining closed for a long period due to the corona pandemic as the situation has improved.
Bangladeshi students are getting the chance to return to China in the very first phase of this process, Li Jiming added.