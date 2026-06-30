HSC exam: DMP bans unauthorised entry within 200 yards of centres
The Dhaka Metropolitan Police (DMP) has prohibited unauthorised entry of people within 200 yards of examination centres during the 2026 Higher Secondary Certificate (HSC) and its equivalent examinations.
The restriction will remain in force from 2 July, when the examinations begin, on all examination days during the examination hours, according to a public notice signed by DMP Commissioner Mosleh Uddin Ahmed on Monday.
Under Sections 28 and 29 of the Dhaka Metropolitan Police Ordinance (Ordinance No III of 1976), the DMP has declared that only examinees and persons directly involved in conducting the examinations will be allowed within a 200-yard radius of the examination centres.
This year’s Higher Secondary Certificate (HSC) and equivalent examinations will begin on 2 July across the country.