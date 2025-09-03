MPhil and PhD in 30 subjects at the National University
The National University has opened the online application process for full-time researchers in 30 subjects under the MPhil and PhD programmes for the 2025–26 academic session. Interested candidates must complete the online preliminary application form via the National University’s admission website by 12:00 am on 30 September.
Important Information
1. For the preliminary application, a fee of BDT 1,500 must be paid for the MPhil programme and BDT 2,000 for the PhD programme. A printed copy of the application form must be collected online by 5 October.
2. Research related to Bangladesh’s social needs and development, cultural heritage, the process of nation-state formation, the Liberation War, political or economic development, business and trade development and expansion, and educational and social challenges will be given priority.
Duration of the Programmes
1. The MPhil programme lasts two years, including one year of coursework, while the PhD programme lasts three years.
2. MPhil candidates must present one seminar, and PhD candidates must present two seminars.
3. PhD candidates who are directly nominated for admission must complete coursework alongside the MPhil researchers of the respective academic year.
Fellowship Information
1. Five researchers will receive fellowships in each subject for the MPhil programme and five for the PhD programme.
2. The fellowship will be Tk 15,000 per month for MPhil candidates and Tk 20,000 per month for PhD candidates.
30 Subjects for MPhil Admission
1. Arts: Bangla, English, Arabic, Pali, Sanskrit, Islamic Studies, History, Islamic History and Culture, Philosophy
2. Social Science: Sociology, Economics, Library and Information Science, Social Work, Political Science, Anthropology
3. Natural Science: Physics, Chemistry, Mathematics, Statistics, Computer Science
4. Life and Earth Science: Botany, Zoology, Home Economics, Psychology, Geography
5. Business Studies: Accounting and Information Systems, Management Studies, Marketing, Finance and Banking, Tourism and Hospitality Management
30 Subjects for PhD Admission
1. Arts: Bangla, English, Arabic, Pali, Sanskrit, Islamic Studies, History, Islamic History and Culture, Philosophy
2. Social Science: Sociology, Economics, Library and Information Science, Social Work, Political Science, Anthropology
3. Natural Science: Physics, Chemistry, Mathematics, Statistics, Computer Science
4. Life and Earth Science: Botany, Zoology, Home Economics, Psychology, Geography
5. Business Studies: Accounting and Information Systems, Management Studies, Marketing, Finance and Banking, Tourism and Hospitality Management
Eligibility for Admission
For MPhil Admission
Candidates must meet one of the following criteria:
1. For honours and postgraduate degree holders: Minimum second division or GPA 2.75 in both SSC and HSC, and at least 50 per cent marks or CGPA 2.50 separately in both the bachelor’s (honours) and master’s examinations.
2. For year-long pass bachelor’s plus master’s degree holders: At least 55 per cent marks or CGPA 2.75 separately in both examinations.
3. For Bangla and English subjects: Master’s degree holders with at least 50 per cent marks or CGPA 2.50 can apply.
For PhD Admission
Candidates must meet one of the following criteria:
1. Holders of an MPhil or equivalent degree from National University or any other public or private (UGC-approved) university in Bangladesh, or a master’s degree from a foreign university with a minimum CGPA of 3.00, along with at least one research publication in a recognised journal.
2. Holders of on-campus Advanced MBA or MAS degrees from National University with a CGPA of 3.00 and at least one publication in a recognised journal are eligible to apply for the PhD programme.
3. Teachers of National University or any other UGC-approved public or private university or affiliated colleges/institutions, who have achieved at least three first divisions or first-class CGPAs of 3.00 in their academic career including bachelor (honours) and master’s, with three years of teaching experience and at least one research publication in a recognised domestic or international journal (the candidate must be the principal author), are eligible to apply directly for the PhD programme.
Special Requirement for Bangla and English:
Candidates must have at least two first divisions or classes at the bachelor (honours) and master’s level combined, with at least one in each degree.
Foreign students who have passed equivalent examinations may be admitted as full-time researchers in the MPhil or PhD programmes under the rules and conditions set by the university.
Application and Admission Schedule
1. Deadline for submitting online application forms: 30 September 2025
2. Deadline for depositing application fees through Sonali Seba: 4 September to 8 October 2025
3. Date of written examination (venue: Gazipur campus of the university): 15 October 2025
4. Date of publication of written examination results: 23 October 2025
5. Date of interview or viva voce (venue: Gazipur campus of the university): 27–30 October 2025
6. Date of publication of merit list: 9 November 2025
7. Date of downloading pay slip and admission: 12–20 November 2025
8. Date of commencement of coursework or research activities: 25 November 2025
For further details, visit the website: www.nu.ac.bd/admissions