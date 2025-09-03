MPhil and PhD in 30 subjects at the National University

For MPhil Admission

Candidates must meet one of the following criteria:

1. For honours and postgraduate degree holders: Minimum second division or GPA 2.75 in both SSC and HSC, and at least 50 per cent marks or CGPA 2.50 separately in both the bachelor’s (honours) and master’s examinations.

2. For year-long pass bachelor’s plus master’s degree holders: At least 55 per cent marks or CGPA 2.75 separately in both examinations.

3. For Bangla and English subjects: Master’s degree holders with at least 50 per cent marks or CGPA 2.50 can apply.

For PhD Admission

Candidates must meet one of the following criteria:

1. Holders of an MPhil or equivalent degree from National University or any other public or private (UGC-approved) university in Bangladesh, or a master’s degree from a foreign university with a minimum CGPA of 3.00, along with at least one research publication in a recognised journal.

2. Holders of on-campus Advanced MBA or MAS degrees from National University with a CGPA of 3.00 and at least one publication in a recognised journal are eligible to apply for the PhD programme.

3. Teachers of National University or any other UGC-approved public or private university or affiliated colleges/institutions, who have achieved at least three first divisions or first-class CGPAs of 3.00 in their academic career including bachelor (honours) and master’s, with three years of teaching experience and at least one research publication in a recognised domestic or international journal (the candidate must be the principal author), are eligible to apply directly for the PhD programme.