Primary teacher transfer: 'Prominent individuals' dropped from committees, 7 new conditions added
The Ministry of Primary and Mass Education has introduced changes to the new method for transferring and appointing teachers in government primary schools.
The provision to include ''prominent individuals'' in the transfer-appointment committee has been removed and replaced with the inclusion of education enthusiasts or individuals interested in education.
Additionally, changes have been made to the formation of the national committee. Moreover, seven new conditions have been added to the process of teacher transfers.
On 21 June, the Ministry of Primary and Mass Education introduced a new method for transferring and appointing teachers in government primary schools. Provisions were made to evaluate and resolve transfer applications through committees at four levels—upazila, district, divisional, and national.
However, the decision to include ''prominent individuals'' in these committees and to use traditional methods instead of online systems led to criticism among some education administration, teachers, and those related to education.
The reason for criticism was that it was unclear who was considered a ''prominent individual.'' There were concerns that involving external individuals in administrative processes, like transferring government teachers, might increase lobbying and influence rather than transparency.
Last month, provisions were made to include two ''prominent individuals'' nominated by the chairman in the transfer committees at the divisional, district, and upazila levels. However, such members were not included in the national level committee.
Following discussions and criticisms, last Thursday, the Ministry of Primary and Mass Education changed the transfer policy. An official from the ministry confirmed this.
In the revised policy, the provisions for evaluating and resolving transfer applications through the four-tier committees—upazila, district, divisional, and national—remain.
However, instead of including two ''prominent individuals'' nominated by the chairman in the upazila, district, and divisional level committees, the inclusion of education enthusiasts or individuals interested in education has been proposed.
The divisional committee will be headed by the Divisional Commissioner, the district committee by the Deputy Commissioner (DC), and the upazila or thana committee by the Upazila Nirbahi Officer (UNO).
Furthermore, changes have been made to the chairmanship of the national committee. According to the new decision, the Director-General of the Directorate of Primary Education will be the chairman of the national committee.
Members will include the Joint Secretary (Schools) of the Ministry of Primary and Mass Education, and the Director (Policy and Operations) of the Directorate of Primary Education will serve as the member secretary.
In last month's policy, the Secretary of Primary and Mass Education was made the chairman of the national committee.
Seven conditions added to transfers
Previously, the policy did not specify the process and qualifications for transfer applications. It stated that committees would take initiatives to evaluate and resolve transfer applications by conducting meetings at least once a month.
Orders would be issued for transfers within the same upazila, district, or division based on the committee's approval.
On the other hand, transfer applications for inter-division and city corporation cases will be evaluated and resolved by the national committee.
Additionally, the responsibility for appointing newly appointed assistant teachers to schools through a lottery has been given to the district committee. Most of these regulations remain in place.
However, the revised policy includes seven types of conditions.
One, any assistant teacher with less than two years of service will not be eligible for transfer.
In cases where three years have not passed since a previous transfer, a teacher will not be considered for re-transfer.
Two, transfers can only be made against vacant positions at the respective school.
Three, a teacher cannot be transferred from their school without an application.
However, transfers can be made in public interest or for administrative reasons with the approval of the national committee.
Four, no transfers can be made from schools with five or fewer teachers employed or where the teacher-student ratio is greater than 1: 40.
Five, if multiple teachers apply from the same school, senior teachers will be given priority.
Six, a maximum of three teachers can be assigned on ''attachment'' at a school.
Seven, fulfilling all conditions, female teachers will be given priority for transfer to schools near their permanent address or their husband’s address.