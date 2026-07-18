Primary teacher transfer: 'Prominent individuals' dropped from committees, 7 new conditions added

The Ministry of Primary and Mass Education has introduced changes to the new method for transferring and appointing teachers in government primary schools.

The provision to include ''prominent individuals'' in the transfer-appointment committee has been removed and replaced with the inclusion of education enthusiasts or individuals interested in education.

Additionally, changes have been made to the formation of the national committee. Moreover, seven new conditions have been added to the process of teacher transfers.

On 21 June, the Ministry of Primary and Mass Education introduced a new method for transferring and appointing teachers in government primary schools. Provisions were made to evaluate and resolve transfer applications through committees at four levels—upazila, district, divisional, and national.

However, the decision to include ''prominent individuals'' in these committees and to use traditional methods instead of online systems led to criticism among some education administration, teachers, and those related to education.

The reason for criticism was that it was unclear who was considered a ''prominent individual.'' There were concerns that involving external individuals in administrative processes, like transferring government teachers, might increase lobbying and influence rather than transparency.

Last month, provisions were made to include two ''prominent individuals'' nominated by the chairman in the transfer committees at the divisional, district, and upazila levels. However, such members were not included in the national level committee.